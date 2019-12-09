Flyers' Philippe Myers: Ruled out for Wednesday
Myers (back) won't play in Wednesday's matchup against the Avalanche, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Myers battled back spasms during this past Saturday's win over Ottawa, and he suffered another setback during Monday's practice. The Flyers will afford the 22-year-old additional rest in hopes of getting right for Saturday's matchup against the Wild. Myers' absence should allow Robert Hagg to remain in the lineup.
