Myers scored a goal on five shots and dished out two hits with a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

It was a terrific playoff debut for the 23-year-old defenseman, who gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead just eight seconds after Boston had gotten on the board. His plus-3 rating tied for the team lead and his five shots on goal led all players. Myers had four goals and 16 points with a plus-17 rating in 50 regular-season games, his first full NHL season.