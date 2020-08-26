Myers scored the game-winning goal in overtime Wednesday during the Flyers' 4-3 win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The 23-year-old blueliner took a pass from Sean Couturier and leaned into a blast from the blue line, and it tipped off Anders Lee's stick on its way into the back of the net, giving Thomas Greiss little chance to stop it. Myers only has three points in 11 playoff games, but remarkably all three have been goals after he scored only four tallies in 50 games during the regular season.