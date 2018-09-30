Flyers' Philippe Myers: Sent back to AHL
Myers was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The 21-year-old blueliner scored five goals and 21 points at the AHL level last year and likely isn't too far from getting a shot with the NHL squad. Expect Myers to be on the short list of replacement options if any Flyers defensemen are injured this season.
