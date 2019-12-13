Flyers' Philippe Myers: Set to play Saturday
Myers (back) figures to be in the lineup against Minnesota on Saturday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Myers' return to the lineup will likely cause Robert Hagg to be bumped back up to the the press box. The blueliner is stuck in an 11-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 10 against the Bruins. The 22-year-old has nine points in 17 contests this year, giving him solid mid-range fantasy value.
