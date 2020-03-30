Flyers' Philippe Myers: Should be ready if season resumes
Myers (kneecap) figures to be ready to go if the NHL season picks back up. General manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters, "Myers is doing well, he's over three weeks post-injury, he's feeling very good. I believe he would have been cleared to play prior to the end of the regular season as it was originally scheduled," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Myers saw action in 50 games for the Flyers this year in which he tallied four goals, 12 helpers and 78 shots while averaging 17:06 of ice time. Once the season picks up, the 22-year-old should be capable of providing top-end fantasy value. The blueliner figures to be a full-time roster player for Philadelphia heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
