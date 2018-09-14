Flyers' Philippe Myers: Showcases speed on first day of camp
Myers 'stood out among the pack' during sprints on the first day of training camp according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.
Speed is hardly the only attribute Myers brings to the table. He has a scoring touch too, and in his final 63 AHL games last season, he scored eight goals and 28 points. The Flyers are stacked with young blue liners, so it will probably take injuries for Myers to crack the NHL roster to begin 2018-19, but he's worth monitoring during camp, especially in dynasty leagues.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...