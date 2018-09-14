Myers 'stood out among the pack' during sprints on the first day of training camp according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Speed is hardly the only attribute Myers brings to the table. He has a scoring touch too, and in his final 63 AHL games last season, he scored eight goals and 28 points. The Flyers are stacked with young blue liners, so it will probably take injuries for Myers to crack the NHL roster to begin 2018-19, but he's worth monitoring during camp, especially in dynasty leagues.