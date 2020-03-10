Flyers' Philippe Myers: Sidelined about four weeks
Myers will be sidelined for around four weeks due to a fractured right patella.
Myers' absence will leave the Flyers down a sound defensive option on the back end, with the second-year blueliner sporting a plus-17 rating on the season. The extended absence will likely put an end to his regular season, but he could make it back into action early in the playoffs.
