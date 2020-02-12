Flyers' Philippe Myers: Slumping in February
Myers registered a minus-2 rating with two shots, one hit and one block in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old has put together a strong rookie season, but he's been very cold over the last month. In the past 11 games, Myers has zero points and a minus-1 rating. Prior to this slump, he posted three goals, 14 points and a plus-17 rating. The good news is he's averaging more than three shots on goal the past four games, but other than that, he hasn't been producing this month.
