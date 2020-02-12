Play

Myers registered a minus-2 rating with two shots, one hit and one block in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has put together a strong rookie season, but he's been very cold over the last month. In the past 11 games, Myers has zero points and a minus-1 rating. Prior to this slump, he posted three goals, 14 points and a plus-17 rating. The good news is he's averaging more than three shots on goal the past four games, but other than that, he hasn't been producing this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories