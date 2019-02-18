Flyers' Philippe Myers: Solid in NHL debut
Myers was solid in his NHL debut Sunday against the Red Wings, playing 10 minutes while adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers dressed seven defenders for this game, giving Myers a chance to play. "I had a couple butterflies before the game, but once once I got a couple shifts in, I just tried to keep it simple and play my game like I've been all year," said Myers. "The jitters were gone and it was just a game. I was just trying to enjoy the moment and do my job."
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...