Myers was solid in his NHL debut Sunday against the Red Wings, playing 10 minutes while adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers dressed seven defenders for this game, giving Myers a chance to play. "I had a couple butterflies before the game, but once once I got a couple shifts in, I just tried to keep it simple and play my game like I've been all year," said Myers. "The jitters were gone and it was just a game. I was just trying to enjoy the moment and do my job."