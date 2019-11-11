Flyers' Philippe Myers: Stays hot with goal
Myers scored a goal on two shots, dished six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins on Sunday.
Myers scored for the third consecutive game, getting on the board at 17:56 of the first period. He's recorded a point in four straight contests after starting the campaign with two scoreless efforts. The 22-year-old defenseman has added 12 hits, 10 shots on goal and seven blocks while posting a plus-7 rating. Myers had 33 points in 53 contests with AHL Lehigh Valley last year, so he's shown offensive potential in the minors. It's unlikely he keeps up his current pace, but he's doing enough to avoid being demoted in the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.