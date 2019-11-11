Myers scored a goal on two shots, dished six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins on Sunday.

Myers scored for the third consecutive game, getting on the board at 17:56 of the first period. He's recorded a point in four straight contests after starting the campaign with two scoreless efforts. The 22-year-old defenseman has added 12 hits, 10 shots on goal and seven blocks while posting a plus-7 rating. Myers had 33 points in 53 contests with AHL Lehigh Valley last year, so he's shown offensive potential in the minors. It's unlikely he keeps up his current pace, but he's doing enough to avoid being demoted in the near future.