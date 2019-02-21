Flyers' Philippe Myers: Stepping in for Gudas
Myers will replace the suspended Radko Gudas in the Flyers lineup for the next two games reports Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Gudas will miss pivotal games against the Canadiens and Penguins, who the Flyers are chasing in the playoff picture. Gudas has arguably been Philadelphia's most consistent defender this season, so Myers has big shoes to fill. Myers played in his first NHL game Sunday, recording a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal, and like Gudas, Myers plays with an edge. Myers has nine goals, 29 points and 57 PIM in 48 AHL games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...