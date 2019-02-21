Myers will replace the suspended Radko Gudas in the Flyers lineup for the next two games reports Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Gudas will miss pivotal games against the Canadiens and Penguins, who the Flyers are chasing in the playoff picture. Gudas has arguably been Philadelphia's most consistent defender this season, so Myers has big shoes to fill. Myers played in his first NHL game Sunday, recording a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal, and like Gudas, Myers plays with an edge. Myers has nine goals, 29 points and 57 PIM in 48 AHL games this season.