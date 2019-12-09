Flyers' Philippe Myers: Suffering back spasms
Myers was hampered by back spasms during Saturday's matchup with Ottawa, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers didn't include Myers in their injury report, but if he does miss any time, or perhaps was shipped down to the minors as evident by leaving with his equipment, it will be Robert Hagg who jumps into the lineup. Philadelphia won't be back in action until Wednesday's clash with Colorado, so there is still time for Myers to return to the blue line.
