Myers posted a shot on goal, plus-1 rating and two PIM in a 7-6 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Those are three areas where Myers hasn't contributed much during his rookie season. He came into the night with a plus-2 rating, 15 shots on goal and zero PIM. Although he didn't have any Friday, Myers is best at supplying hits for owners. He has 27 hits in 12 NHL games. Myers also has a goal and an assist at the NHL level.