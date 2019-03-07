Myers scored a goal on his only shot and posted five hits in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.

The Flyers scored three times in the final 21 minutes of the game to make it respectable, but the Capitals blew them out most of the night. Myers' tally was the first of Philadelphia's three scores, and it was his first in eight career NHL games. Myers has a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating and 11 shots on net in eight contests this season.