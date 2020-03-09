Flyers' Philippe Myers: Tuesday status unclear
Myers (undisclosed) left Monday's practice and could miss Tuesday's game versus Boston, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Myers blocked a shot during Saturday's 3-1 win over Buffalo and is dealing with aftereffects. His early departure from Monday's morning skate puts his status for Tuesday's game in doubt. Look for another update on the defenseman's status before the Flyers' next game.
