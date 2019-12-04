Flyers' Philippe Myers: Turns in career-best performance
Myers posted three assists with a plus-3 rating in a 6-1 victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
It was a breakout party for Myers, who didn't have a multi-point game or plus-3 performance in 33 career games before Tuesday. Myers has been playing very well lately and is most valuable in the plus/minus department. He owns a plus-12 rating in just 15 games this season. He also has three goals and nine points with 21 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.