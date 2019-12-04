Myers posted three assists with a plus-3 rating in a 6-1 victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

It was a breakout party for Myers, who didn't have a multi-point game or plus-3 performance in 33 career games before Tuesday. Myers has been playing very well lately and is most valuable in the plus/minus department. He owns a plus-12 rating in just 15 games this season. He also has three goals and nine points with 21 shots on goal.