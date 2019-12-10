Myers (back) will join the Flyers on their three-game road trip, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Myers was previously ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, but the fact that he is with the team leaves the door open for him to play against Minnesota or Winnipeg on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In the blueliner's absence, Robert Hagg will slot into a third pairing with Shayne Gostisbehere.