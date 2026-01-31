default-cbs-image
Martone logged three assists in Michigan State University's 5-4 overtime win over Penn State on Saturday

Martone had three helpers in an outdoor game just one day after posting a goal and an assist against Penn State indoors. Martone's big weekend has him up to 15 goals and 19 assists over 24 appearances. The Flyers prospect should continue to be a leader on offense for the Spartans.

