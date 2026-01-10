Martone scored twice and added two assists in Michigan State University's 6-2 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

Fresh off a bronze medal win at the World Junior Championship, Martone made a huge impact for MSU. He's up to 13 goals and 24 points over 17 appearances for the Spartans, and he racked up six goals and three assists over seven tournament games with Canada. Martone is poised for a big second half of the NCAA season on a Spartans team with National Championship aspirations.