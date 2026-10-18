Martone scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and notched two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Martone's rookie year has gotten off to a lackluster start, though that says more about the team around him than anything he's done wrong individually. He's largely been limited to the third line so far, which isn't helping him get more chances. Martone has two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating across 10 appearances, a far cry from the 10 points he racked up in nine regular-season outings at the tail end of 2025-26.