Martone scored twice and added an assist in Michigan State University's 5-4 loss to the University of Wisconsin on Friday.

Martone is up to nine goals and 17 points through 11 games in his collegiate career. The 19-year-old winger's effort wasn't enough to stave off the Badgers in this contest, leading to just the second loss of the year for the Spartans. Martone's elite scoring talent is already on display as a freshman.