Martone scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Michigan State University's 4-0 win over Northern Michigan University on Friday.

Martone is excelling in his freshman season, earning two goals and five assists over five games. He's also racked up 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating -- it's a glimpse of the multi-category appeal he'll carry in fantasy when he makes the NHL. The 18-year-old should continue flexing some scoring muscle for the Spartans throughout 2025-26.