Flyers' Porter Martone: Pair of goals Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martone scored twice in Michigan State University's 7-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Thursday.
Martone is up to 23 goals and 45 points over 31 appearances this season. The Flyers prospect has added a plus-27 rating and 76 PIM as well. Martone will look to guide the Spartans to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament as he continues to excel in his first collegiate season.
