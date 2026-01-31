Martone scored a goal and added two assists in Michigan State University's 6-3 win over Penn State on Friday.

Martone is up to 15 goals and 31 points in 23 contests for the Spartans this season. He's been consistently good lately, earning seven points over his last six games. The 19-year-old looks like a big piece of the Flyers' future, though it's not yet clear if he'll be one-and-done in the NCAA.