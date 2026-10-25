Martone scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist, three hits and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Still only 19 years old, Martone had a sluggish start to his first full NHL season with just one point (a PP goal) in his first nine games. The 2025 sixth overall pick seems to have settled in, however, striking for two goals and four points over the last four contests. The Flyers will live with his growing pains given his upside, and Martone seems entrenched in the top six and on the first power-play unit.