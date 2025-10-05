Martone scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Michigan State's 4-0 win over the University of Windsor on Friday.

Martone's collegiate career is off to a strong start after he jumped to the NCAA from OHL Brampton. The 18-year-old was the Spartans' leader on offense in the team's season debut. Martone was selected sixth overall by the Flyers in 2025, and a strong showing with the Spartans could help him land an entry-level deal this spring to step up to the professional ranks.