Flyers' Radko Gudas: 16 points in 2017-18
Gudas had two goals and 14 assists in 2017-18, and pitched in 202 hits and 135 blocked shots including playoffs.
From a statistical standpoint Gudas can do it all with his physicality, supplying over 200 hits and blocking at least 100 shots for the third straight season, and is a frequent contributor on the penalty kill. However, although he was able to notch above 15 points for the third season of his career, he still remains a potential liability with his passing and puck possession, which flared up during the first round series against Pittsburgh. The Czech native will enter the third of the four years on his current contract, and will likely assume a role on the second or third pairing in 2018-19.
More News
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Tallies two assists•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Scores empty-net tally Sunday•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Eligible to return•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Suspended 10 games•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Phone hearing set to discuss slashing call•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Can't play until hearing takes place•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...