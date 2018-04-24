Gudas had two goals and 14 assists in 2017-18, and pitched in 202 hits and 135 blocked shots including playoffs.

From a statistical standpoint Gudas can do it all with his physicality, supplying over 200 hits and blocking at least 100 shots for the third straight season, and is a frequent contributor on the penalty kill. However, although he was able to notch above 15 points for the third season of his career, he still remains a potential liability with his passing and puck possession, which flared up during the first round series against Pittsburgh. The Czech native will enter the third of the four years on his current contract, and will likely assume a role on the second or third pairing in 2018-19.