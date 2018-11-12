Flyers' Radko Gudas: Absent from practice Monday
Gudas was not in attendance for Monday's practice session, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers didn't immediately offer any explanations for Gudas' absence, so it's unclear if this was due to injury, illness or personal reasons. The team is in action versus the Panthers on Tuesdays, so look for an update on the blueliner's availability following the game-day skate. If Gudas is unable to play, Andrew MacDonald would figure to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...