Gudas was not in attendance for Monday's practice session, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers didn't immediately offer any explanations for Gudas' absence, so it's unclear if this was due to injury, illness or personal reasons. The team is in action versus the Panthers on Tuesdays, so look for an update on the blueliner's availability following the game-day skate. If Gudas is unable to play, Andrew MacDonald would figure to slot into the lineup.