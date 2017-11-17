Flyers' Radko Gudas: Another suspension looming?
Gudas has been offered an in-person hearing for slashing forward Mathieu Perreault on the head in Thursday's game against the Flyers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Arguably the most mischievous player in today's NHL, Gudas was assessed a game misconduct penalty on top of a five-minute major after getting tangled up with Perreault and dropping the dangerous slash to the head. According to Whyno, the right defenseman could be suspended more than five games for this incident; shareholders of Gudas will just have to wait and see what the league decides.
