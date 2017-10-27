Gudas will not face supplementary discipline for boarding in Thursday's 5-4 road loss to the Senators, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Here's a guy who keeps the NHL Department of Player Safety on their toes, as his history of questionable hits is well documented. His chronic skating on the slippery slope leads to an abundance of PIM -- he had 15 of those against the Sens -- which could be rendering him a viable option in specialty leagues that count the rough stuff. A single assist represents his only point through 10 games, though.