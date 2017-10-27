Flyers' Radko Gudas: Avoids supplementary discipline
Gudas will not face supplementary discipline for boarding in Thursday's 5-4 road loss to the Senators, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Here's a guy who keeps the NHL Department of Player Safety on their toes, as his history of questionable hits is well documented. His chronic skating on the slippery slope leads to an abundance of PIM -- he had 15 of those against the Sens -- which could be rendering him a viable option in specialty leagues that count the rough stuff. A single assist represents his only point through 10 games, though.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...