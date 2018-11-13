Flyers' Radko Gudas: Back after maintenance day
Gudas (undisclosed) took part in Tuesday's optional skate after receiving a maintenance day Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
With Gudas healthy, he should remain in the lineup over Andrew MacDonald against the Panthers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Gudas is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign and is pointless in his previous 11 outings. The blueliner has cracked the 20-point mark just twice in his career and could be hard pressed to do so this year.
