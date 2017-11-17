Flyers' Radko Gudas: Can't play until hearing takes place
Gudas won't be eligible to play until his hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety has occurred, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
The Flyers will take on the Flames on Saturday afternoon, so it's safe to assume Gudas won't be available for that contest. The 27-year-old blueliner will likely have his hearing prior to Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, so the league should release an official statement regarding any further discipline ahead of that game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...