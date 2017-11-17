Gudas won't be eligible to play until his hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety has occurred, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

The Flyers will take on the Flames on Saturday afternoon, so it's safe to assume Gudas won't be available for that contest. The 27-year-old blueliner will likely have his hearing prior to Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, so the league should release an official statement regarding any further discipline ahead of that game.