Gudas has four goals and 20 points with a plus-8 rating, 63 PIM, 134 shots on goal, 255 hits and 130 blocks in 76 games this season.

The 28-year-old had previously never posted such a scant PIM total, so he's fallen short in that department, but Gudas has produced about what was expected of him, and maybe a little more, in every other area. He has more goals, assists, points, blocked shots and hits than a season ago. If Gudas posts a plus-1 rating in the season finale, he will also set a career-high in plus-minus.