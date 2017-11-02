Gudas was diagnosed with a concussion ahead of Thursday's game against the Blues, freelance sports writer Tim Panaccio reports.

The menace from the blue line sustained his injury in Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks. Since he's dealing with a concussion, it's safe to assume he won't be playing Thursday, and we'll have to see how he responds through the concussion protocol in the coming days. Capitals forward Tom Wilson is leading the league in PIM per game (4.3) and has enough offensive flair to help you in a pinch if you're a Gudas owner depending on points for the rough stuff.