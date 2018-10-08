Gudas was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Avalanche.

The Flyers elected to dress Christian Folin instead, which was an interesting decision considering the team played well defensively in the season opener. Not that he was the only issue, but with Folin in the lineup, the Flyers allowed five goals against the Avalanche. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Gudas back in the lineup Tuesday. But he's only valuable to owners searching for hits and blocked shots.