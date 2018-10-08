Flyers' Radko Gudas: Didn't dress versus Avalanche
Gudas was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Avalanche.
The Flyers elected to dress Christian Folin instead, which was an interesting decision considering the team played well defensively in the season opener. Not that he was the only issue, but with Folin in the lineup, the Flyers allowed five goals against the Avalanche. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Gudas back in the lineup Tuesday. But he's only valuable to owners searching for hits and blocked shots.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...