Gudas received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a slash to the head of Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault on Thursday.

Gudas's ejection came halfway through the first period of Thursday's matchup with the Jets. As a result, the defenseman saw just 2:33 of ice time and recorded 15 PIM and three hits. Considering the league's focus on both head contact and slashing, one has to wonder if the 27-year-old will face additional discipline from the league.