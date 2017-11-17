Flyers' Radko Gudas: Ejected from game
Gudas received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a slash to the head of Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault on Thursday.
Gudas's ejection came halfway through the first period of Thursday's matchup with the Jets. As a result, the defenseman saw just 2:33 of ice time and recorded 15 PIM and three hits. Considering the league's focus on both head contact and slashing, one has to wonder if the 27-year-old will face additional discipline from the league.
