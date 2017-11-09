Gudas (concussion) took warmups and should be ready to go for Thursday's contest against Chicago.

After missing Philadelphia's last two games, the 27-year-old blueliner should jump right back in to the mix. Unfortunately it's been a pretty slow start for Gudas as he's registered just two points and 40 penalty minutes in 13 games.

