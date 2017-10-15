Gudas was whistled for game misconduct in Saturday's 8-2 home win over the Capitals, giving him the standard 10 PIM.

Gudas and Tom Wilson were going at it in the third period, resulting in misconduct calls for both forwards. Now, the former has 16 PIM through five games, but he's still looking for his first point after achieving a career-high six goals and 23 points in 2016-17.