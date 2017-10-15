Flyers' Radko Gudas: Feisty as usual
Gudas was whistled for game misconduct in Saturday's 8-2 home win over the Capitals, giving him the standard 10 PIM.
Gudas and Tom Wilson were going at it in the third period, resulting in misconduct calls for both forwards. Now, the former has 16 PIM through five games, but he's still looking for his first point after achieving a career-high six goals and 23 points in 2016-17.
More News
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Socks NHL teammate Giroux at Worlds•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Campaign comes to an end•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Not looking good for Tuesday's game•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Will not play Sunday's game•
-
Flyers' Radko Gudas: Leaves Saturday's game early•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...