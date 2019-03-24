Gudas posted an assist, a minus-1 rating, two PIM, three hits, four blocks and two shots on net in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been the usual hits and blocks specialist this season, but he's also chipped in a fair amount of scoring. He's now just one point shy of the third 20-point campaign of his career, and Gudas also has a career-high plus-8 rating. The only bad news is his PIM are down to 59. He's averaged 1.37 PIM per game over the last three seasons, but in 2018-19, he's averaged just 0.83 PIM per contest. Gudas has three goals and 19 points in 71 games.