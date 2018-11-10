Gudas has 16 shots on goal in the last six games, but he's still waiting for his first score of the 2018-19 season.

In addition to the goal drought, Gudas hasn't recorded an assist since Oct. 16. Even with an increase in shots, that's 10 straight games without a point. Gudas is also under his usual 1.0 PIM per game with 10 PIM in 15 contests. He's averaging 2.4 hits per contest as well, which is just about what he did last season, but that's far below his 4.2 hits per game average from two seasons ago. Even with more shots, Gudas isn't producing enough elsewhere to justify a roster spot in standard leagues.