Flyers' Radko Gudas: Handed suspension
Gudas was suspended two games by the league Wednesday for high-sticking Nikita Kucherov.
Gudas has nobody to blame but himself, as the 28-year-old brought his stick down violently striking Kucherov in the head. Gudas is a repeat offender, as he's already been suspended 19 games in his career, which could've added to the suspension. If the Czech-born defenseman doesn't appeal, Philippe Myers will likely draw into the lineup in his absence.
