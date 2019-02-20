Gudas was suspended two games by the league Wednesday for high-sticking Nikita Kucherov.

Gudas has nobody to blame but himself, as the 28-year-old brought his stick down violently striking Kucherov in the head. Gudas is a repeat offender, as he's already been suspended 19 games in his career, which could've added to the suspension. If the Czech-born defenseman doesn't appeal, Philippe Myers will likely draw into the lineup in his absence.