Flyers' Radko Gudas: Hitting everything in sight
Gudas has 59 hits and 36 blocks with five assists in 20 games this season.
The 28-year-old defenseman is lucky to get five goals in a season. He should only be employed in fantasy leagues featuring hits as a category. Among defenders, he was ranked in the top 10 in hits coming into Friday, and Gudas collected five more body blows against the Rangers. He is on pace for his fourth career 200-hit season.
