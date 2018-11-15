Flyers' Radko Gudas: Not in lineup Thursday
Gudas (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against the Devils, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.
Gudas will miss Thursday's contest after being in and out of practice all week. The 28-year-old took a maintenance day Monday but was a full participant Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gudas has yet to score a goal this season but does have five assists in 17 games. Dressing in his place Thursday will be Andrew MacDonald.
