Gudas has five assists, 11 shots, 15 blocks, 20 hits, a plus-5 rating and four PIM in eight games this season.

That's a bit of an uncharacteristic start for the 28-year-old. While he's always dominated in blocks and shots, Gudas had only 14 assists last season and owned an even rating 2014-15 to 2017-18. Furthermore, Gudas hasn't contributed as he usually does in the penalty minutes category. This may not continue, but he can safely stay in lineups in leagues where blocks and hits are categories.