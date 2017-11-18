Gudas will have a phone hearing Saturday for slashing Jets forward Matthieu Perreault on the head in Thursday night's contest.

Philadelphia's resident bad boy reportedly waived his right to an in-person hearing, so that means the ruling will need to take place over the phone. In order for a player to even be offered an in-person hearing, the league must feel that his suspension could potentially last five games or more. Gudas is technically suspended until the hearing takes place and an official determination can be made on how long he'll be forced to sit out.