Gudas has one assist, 15 hits, nine blocks and a minus-4 rating in the last five games.

The plus/minus obviously isn't good lately, but Gudas is putting together a pretty solid season. He's of real value to owners in the hits and blocks categories, and Gudas is on pace to surpass his 2017-18 totals in each of those departments this season. He's on track for about 263 hits, which would give Gudas his fourth season with 250-plus hits. He also has two goals and 15 points with a plus-9 rating.