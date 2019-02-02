Gudas has two assists in the last six games, giving him 11 helpers this season.

Those two assists came in the same game back on Jan. 14, so he is actually on a five-game pointless streak, but owners have to be pleased with his production. Gudas is on pace for a career-high 18 assists and isn't far off his career-best points mark either. He is also on track to surpass his totals in hits and blocks from last season. Gudas is a quality depth defenseman in deeper leagues with hits and blocks.