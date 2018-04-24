Flyers' Radko Gudas: Posts 16 points in 2017-18
Gudas had two goals and 14 assists in 2017-18, and pitched in 202 hits and 135 blocked shots including playoffs.
From a statistical standpoint Gudas can do it all with his physicality, supplying over 200 hits and blocking at least 100 shots for the third straight season, and is a frequent contributor on the penalty kill. However, although he was able to notch above 15 points for the third season of his career, he still remains a potential liability with his passing and puck possession, which flared up during the first-round series against Pittsburgh. The Czech native will enter the third of the four years on his current contract, and will likely assume a role on the second or third pairing in 2018-19.
