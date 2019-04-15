Gudas scored four goals and 20 points with a plus-6 rating, 63 PIM, 136 shots on net, 255 hits and 133 blocks in 77 games this season.

Except for games played, Gudas didn't record any other career bests, but he was strong in every category. In his previous six seasons, Gudas averaged about three goals, 14 points, a plus-5 rating, 102 shots on net, 205 hits and 106 blocks, so he was above his average in all of those categories during 2018-19. The only disappointment Gudas experienced was in the PIM department. This season was the first time he averaged fewer than 1.0 PIM per contest.